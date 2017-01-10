News
Tuesday

January, 10, 2017

Boston-based singer to speak, perform at United Nations

AP
January 10, 2017, 7:00 am TWN
BOSTON -- A Boston-based singer is bound for the world stage this week with an appearance at the United Nations.

Heather Schmid is scheduled to speak and perform "Unity Song" as part of an annual conference on cultural diplomacy being held at U.N. headquarters in New York.

Schmid is a soprano and a classically trained opera singer whose work is infused with pop influences.

The Boston University graduate spent several years touring Pakistan and has worked and performed with numerous Pakistani musicians.

Schmid says: "At a time when our country is so divided, music can be a uniting force."

She performs Wednesday at the U.N.

January 10, 2017    Jackmarsden@
Awesome!!!! We love heather schmid!!!
