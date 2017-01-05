Box office records made as Broadway bids 2016 good-bye

NEW YORK--The year on Broadway came to an explosive and sparkly end for theater producers as many shows recorded their best weeks ever — and not just the fresh new offerings.

Virtually every one of the 33 shows that ended the week — and year — on Sunday had reason to pop Champagne, thanks to relatively mild weather, extra performances and premium pricing. The total haul was US$49,531,578 — more than US$19 million more than the previous week and US$6 million more than the same time last year.

Some older Broadway shows roared into 2017 with brand new reasons to smile — "Jersey Boys" recorded US$1,778,189 over nine performances, the best week in the show's Broadway history, while "Chicago" pulled in US$1,248,473 over nine performances, the highest grossing week in the show's 20-year history.

Disney's "The Lion King," now in its mature 19th year on Broadway, showed some bite by earning over US$3 million for the first time in a single week, albeit across nine shows.

Other shows that posted their best weeks included "Something Rotten!" (US$1,478,302), "Paramour" (US$1,908,018), "Matilda" (US$1,902,366), "A Bronx Tale" (US$1,293,145) and "Waitress" (US$1,331,954).