Mariah Carey claims show was sabotaged

NEW YORK -- Dick Clark Productions is hitting back against Mariah Carey's claim it sabotaged her live performance on its "New Year's Rockin' Eve" special.

Carey's disaster during the annual New Year's Eve special in Times Square made international headlines: The superstar vocally stumbled through her short set, failing to sing for most of it despite a pre-recorded track of her songs playing in the background.

Carey began with a brief, flawless "Auld Lang Syne" before descending into a show business nightmare. Her mood seemed to range from frustration to resignation as she struggled with the pre-recorded musical tracks. Telling revelers jammed into Times Square there had been no sound check for her hit song "Emotions," she lamented that "we're missing some of these vocals, but it is what it is."

"Let the audience sing," she decided as she paced the stage.

"I'm trying to be a good sport here," she said, adding her own sarcastic review of the performance. "That was ... amazing." The next song, "We Belong Together," went no better. At times, she lowered the microphone from her mouth and the music, vocals and all, kept playing, making it clear she was lip-synching. Carey was visibly upset during the show and afterward tweeted "(expletive) happens."

Her representative Nicole Perna blamed technical difficulties, and in an interview with Billboard she said Dick Clark Productions hampered Carey's performance.

"She was not winging this moment and took it very seriously," Perna told Billboard. "A shame that production set her up to fail."

Perna said Carey's earpiece wasn't working and she flagged the issue to the production team but was told it would be OK when she got on stage.

"However, that was not the case, and they were again told that her earpiece was not working," Perna said. "Instead of endeavoring to fix the issue so that Mariah could perform, they went live."

In a statement released on Sunday, the production company called such claims "absurd."

"As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists," it said. "To suggest that dcp (Dick Clark Productions), as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year's Rockin' Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd."