News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Monday

January, 2, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

2 dead, 2 injured in shooting after Meek Mill concert

AP
January 2, 2017, 4:00 am TWN
WALLINGFORD -- Police say two are dead and two injured after a shooting outside a Connecticut theater late Friday following a concert.

Wallingford Police responded to reports of shots fired outside the Oakdale Theatre after rapper Meek Mill performed.

Officers found two dead. Spokeswoman Lt. Cheryl Bradley identified them as 31-year-old Travis Ward and 20-year-old Jaquan Graves, both of New Haven.

She says the incident doesn't appear to be directly related to the rapper.

Two men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released. Bradley says it appears they weren't directly involved.

No one is in custody. Authorities didn't immediately release suspect information.

The Oakdale was closing when the shooting occurred.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, was recently under house arrest after violating probation for the fourth time in eight years.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search