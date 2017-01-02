|
International Edition
Monday
January, 2, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
2 dead, 2 injured in shooting after Meek Mill concert
AP
January 2, 2017, 4:00 am TWN
WALLINGFORD -- Police say two are dead and two injured after a shooting outside a Connecticut theater late Friday following a concert.
Wallingford Police responded to reports of shots fired outside the Oakdale Theatre after rapper Meek Mill performed.
Officers found two dead. Spokeswoman Lt. Cheryl Bradley identified them as 31-year-old Travis Ward and 20-year-old Jaquan Graves, both of New Haven.
She says the incident doesn't appear to be directly related to the rapper.
Two men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released. Bradley says it appears they weren't directly involved.
No one is in custody. Authorities didn't immediately release suspect information.
The Oakdale was closing when the shooting occurred.
Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, was recently under house arrest after violating probation for the fourth time in eight years.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
American space legend John Glenn dead at 95
2
Computer games may relieve phantom limb pain: research
3
Jamie Oliver comes to Taiwan with his 68th Italian restaurant
4
Mandarin Oriental lights up Christmas with 20-meter tree
5
Katie Holmes probes mother-daughter bond in directorial debut
6
Follow the reindeer
7
Round off 2016 with season's delights
8
Actress pays respects to father
9
Dreaming of Christmas
10
Q&A: Sonia Braga plays the role of her life at 66