'A Man and a Woman' singer Pierre Barouh dies at 82
AFP
December 30, 2016, 2:00 am TWN
Paris, France- French songwriter, composer and singer Pierre Barouh, who penned and sang the international hit "A Man And A Woman" from the eponymous 1966 film, died Wednesday aged 82, his wife said.
Barouh, who had been in hospital for five days, died following a heart attack, Atsuko Ushioda told AFP.
Raised in the western Paris suburbs in a Jewish family, Barouh followed a chequered career, becoming a journalist after World War II and playing for the national volleyball team before going on to Brazil where he befriended the main singers and composers of bossa nova.
He returned to France and starred in films and turned to composing music. His biggest successes included the hit single "A Man And A Woman" from the Claude Lelouch film as well as "La Bicyclette."
His songs were performed by French stars such as Yves Montand and Francoise Hardy.
