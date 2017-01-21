Scorsese throws the spotlight on Taiwan in epic historical drama

Legendary director Martin Scorsese credited Taiwan as an integral part and character in his epic historical drama "Silence" at a press conference for the movie on Friday.

"Taiwan and this film, for me, are inextricably connected," Scorsese said.

"Being in the center of different cultures in Asia, it was inspiring. Ultimately, the landscape of Taiwan becomes a character in the film," Scorsese said in a 60-second behind the scene production reel shown for the first time at the event.

The film showcased what press conference host Dennis Nieh (聶雲) called, "settings that many Taiwanese nationals are familiar with," including Yangmingshan, Beitou, Taichung and Hualien.

Behind the camera, Taiwan also played an important role, with Scorsese revealing that "Silence" would not have been possible without "the presence, and the support, and the very essence of Taiwan and the Taiwanese."

According to Chairman Chang Hsiao-wei (張孝威) of CatchPlay, the Taiwanese company that funded and produced the movie, the film was the combined effort of over 750 crew members from around the world and over 3,000 Taiwanese extras.

Chang applauded those involved in the project for making "the first international epic film that was 100 percent produced in Taiwan."

"This is a good start for Taiwan, and I hope that this start can, in the future, create a larger platform for Taiwan on the international stage," Chang remarked.

Many present at the event pointed out that it took 30 years to get this movie from concept to the big screen.

"This is not only a movie about strong faith; the 30 years of commitment to making this movie is also an example of faith," Chang noted.

In a 2013 interview with Deadline.com, Scorsese explained the personal draw of "Silence" for him.

"Questions, answers, loss of the answer again and more questions, and this is what really interests me," he said.

"'Silence' is just something that I'm drawn to in that way. It has been an obsession, it has to be done and now is the time to do it."

The China Post asked the director how the film changed since it was first envisioned to its final manifestation, given the long time it took to secure funding.

He said, "Changes in my own life ... seemed to work together with clarifying how to proceed to interpret this picture."

These changes, according to the director, included aging, changes in relationships and "becoming a father again at a late age."

"There was no way that I could have. ... I didn't know how to make the film until I lived longer and experienced life longer," he confessed. The story was finally written into a screenplay in 2006, Scorsese said, after which "it took a long time to undo the legal problems we had."