Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The 2017 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Yunlin will include local tours this month to allow wider exploration of central Taiwan, the organizers said Wednesday.

To this end, two tour packages will be offered during the period Feb. 7-19, each lasting two days, the organizers said.

One package will take visitors in groups of 30 to Douliu, Huwei, Dounan, Tuku and Beigang, from Wednesday to Sunday each week.

The tour will include visits to the historic Shiliu Station, tourism factories that make soy sauce and chocolate, and older areas of the county such as Yunchung Street, Taiping Old Street and Chengting Street.

The visitors will also be given a tour of a paper art village, a sugar factory, old bridges and Huwei Station before going to the lantern festival at night.

On the second day, they will visit a cultural park that features puppet-making and a traditional market that sells local snacks.

The other package will be offered daily, taking visitors to Tuku, Beigang, Dapi and Huwei.

It will also include a tour of tourism factories, a Mazu temple in Tuku, a church, a museum, a theater and a local shopping district before the lantern show.

The itinerary for the second day will cover an introduction to Yunlin agriculture at a park and visits to a paper art and puppet village, other tourism factories and the lantern display.