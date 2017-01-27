Freeways packed, rail staff on strike: it's Lunar New Year in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The railway scrambled to keep trains on time Friday as hundreds of union members stayed home to protest working conditions, while the southbound lanes of freeways were packed from dawn as people rushed home on Lunar New Year's eve.

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) initiated emergency measures in response to the strike, including deploying junior level managers to join low-level workers, Director-General Lu Jie-shen (鹿潔身) said.

Assuring passengers that "every train will depart at its scheduled time," Lu said he had 100 percent faith in the administration, and added that 90 percent of workers disapproved of the union's behavior.

The industrial action was taken in retaliation of the TRA's continued refusal to hire more workers in order to ease the burden on its current staff, Taiwan Railway Union Director-General Wang Chieh (王傑) said.

"The union has received more than 1,000 signatures in support of the campaign," Wang said, "but because many members were pressured by higher-ups, we're expecting (only) around 400 to 500 staff to no-show from Jan. 27 through 30."

Officials estimated that approximately 30 percent of Taipei Railway Station staff did not show up for work Friday.

Transportation Minister Ho Chen Tan expressed understanding for the striking workers, saying that "individual labor unions may arrange their own plans."

However, Ho said, "the transportation business is in the service industry. This is the time of year when commuters need the TRA the most."

The TRA expects to handle an average of 712,000 passengers daily during the Lunar New Year break, with a surge on Monday to 887,000.

Demonstrations Nationwide

While some union members simply took the day off Friday, others took to the streets, with demonstrations in Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung.

Protesters chanted and held spring couplets reading "We all need transportation, but TRA workers need labor rights" and "The TRA neglects labor rights, jeopardizes passengers' safety."

As well as an increase in hiring, the union is demanding reduced working hours and a guaranteed full day off for holidays.

Current TRA scheduling designates holidays as extending from 7 a.m. in the morning to 7 a.m. the next morning. The union argues that requiring workers to be present as railways stations both mornings makes it practically impossible for them to take a full day off.

Monday to See Worst Traffic

The worst traffic this Lunar New Year will most likely happen Monday, with authorities predicting 70 percent more vehicles than usual will use the country's freeways.

For southbound traffic, Sunday will likely be the busiest day, the Taiwan Area National Freeway Bureau said, estimating that driving just from the north of Changhua to the southern tip of the county — normally an 8-minute journey — could take up to 40 minutes.

Tuesday is expected to see the most congestion in northbound lanes, with a 15-minute trip taking up to 1 hour and 50 minutes.