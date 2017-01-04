|
International Edition
Wednesday
January, 4, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
California Rose Bowl Parade boasts colorful floats plus a heavy police presence
AP
January 4, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
PASADENA, California--The colorful and lively Rose Parade marched safely Monday under cloudy skies and the watchful presence of more than 1,000 law enforcement officers.
No major problems were reported after security and other safety measures were beefed up for the 128th annual parade as a response to several terror attacks in Europe in the past year.
There were no known threats toward Pasadena, officials said, but in addition to uniformed and plainclothes officers, additional security measures were taken. Sturdy barricades were erected at more than 50 intersections to prevent a terrorist attack like ones that happened in Berlin and Nice, France, last year when trucks barreled into crowds of people.
A large law enforcement presence was also seen at the nearby Rose Bowl, where the University of Southern California was to play Penn State.
As fans tailgated hours before the game, several truckloads of FBI SWAT officers arrived at the stadium. They were joined by Los Angeles sheriff's deputies, the California Highway Patrol, Pasadena police, bomb-sniffing dogs and Homeland Security officers.
The 5 1/2-mile parade featured marching bands, horseback riders and dozens of ornately decorated flower-covered floats.
Highlights included a Hawaii-themed float with a volcano and several waterfalls, another with surfing dogs and one honoring the 49 people killed in the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
American space legend John Glenn dead at 95
2
Jamie Oliver comes to Taiwan with his 68th Italian restaurant
3
Katie Holmes probes mother-daughter bond in directorial debut
4
Follow the reindeer
5
Round off 2016 with season's delights
6
Actress pays respects to father
7
Dreaming of Christmas
8
Taichung official promotes arts in verse
9
The time to act is now
10
Cosby, a year later: Will he seek deal or prepare for trial?