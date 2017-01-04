News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Wednesday

January, 4, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

California Rose Bowl Parade boasts colorful floats plus a heavy police presence

AP
January 4, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
PASADENA, California--The colorful and lively Rose Parade marched safely Monday under cloudy skies and the watchful presence of more than 1,000 law enforcement officers.

No major problems were reported after security and other safety measures were beefed up for the 128th annual parade as a response to several terror attacks in Europe in the past year.

There were no known threats toward Pasadena, officials said, but in addition to uniformed and plainclothes officers, additional security measures were taken. Sturdy barricades were erected at more than 50 intersections to prevent a terrorist attack like ones that happened in Berlin and Nice, France, last year when trucks barreled into crowds of people.

A large law enforcement presence was also seen at the nearby Rose Bowl, where the University of Southern California was to play Penn State.

As fans tailgated hours before the game, several truckloads of FBI SWAT officers arrived at the stadium. They were joined by Los Angeles sheriff's deputies, the California Highway Patrol, Pasadena police, bomb-sniffing dogs and Homeland Security officers.

The 5 1/2-mile parade featured marching bands, horseback riders and dozens of ornately decorated flower-covered floats.

Highlights included a Hawaii-themed float with a volcano and several waterfalls, another with surfing dogs and one honoring the 49 people killed in the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search