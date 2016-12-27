Not just for skiers: Gondolas seen as urban transit solution

ALBANY, New York -- Instead of fighting traffic or waiting for a taxi, rail travelers arriving at New York's capital may one day soar across the Hudson River in glassy pods suspended from cables.

That futuristic image could become a reality if an engineering firm's urban gondola plan comes to fruition. It's one of several aerial cable projects being pitched in cities from Austin, Texas, to Washington, D.C., to solve public transportation problems by going above the existing maze of congested highways, bridges and rails.

"We haven't seen any major adoption in North America, but there has been so much change and such growth in the technology in the last decade that it's only a matter of time," said Toronto-based urban planner Steven Dale, who created The Gondola Project to provide technical assistance for such ideas.

Cable-propelled urban gondolas are similar to those used for decades to transport skiers up mountains. While there are only a couple used for public commuter transit in the U.S. -- Portland, Oregon's Aerial Tram and New York City's Roosevelt Island Tramway -- the technology is quickly gaining traction in European countries such as Italy, Germany, Portugal and France.

Medellin, Colombia, launched the first aerial gondola mass transit system in South America in 2004, and Mexico City inaugurated its new Mexicable gondola transit system in October.

In the U.S., gondola projects have been proposed, with varying degrees of interest, over the Potomac River between Georgetown and Rosslyn, Virginia; across the center of Austin, Texas; from downtown Miami to the Marlins ballpark; across New York City's East River; and along an 8-mile route from Branson Landing to Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

In Albany, the gondola is aimed at a specific problem: The city's busy Amtrak station is actually located across the Hudson River in the city of Rensselaer, a 1.3-mile cab ride from the downtown government and entertainment district where most people are headed. Travelers have long complained there are never enough taxis and people often have to wait or share.