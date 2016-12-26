Finding hot and cold adventures in Helsinki

SINGAPORE -- Plunge into an icy pool, warm up in a sauna or take a walk in the woods in the Finnish capital.

It is with some apprehension that I step into the "cryo-cabin," a metallic-blue cylinder just big enough for one person, for my super-cold spa treatment.

Cryotherapy that dips to a temperature of minus 120 degree Celsius is the draw at the historic Haikko Manor on the outskirts of Helsinki, the capital of Finland.

For a moment, it seems ludicrous to appear in front of people I have just met — a bunch of uninitiated journalists — in my mismatched garb of swimsuit, mittens, warm socks and a beanie.

This is not something that I, a fan of beach holidays, would have signed up for. But it turns out to be one of the frosty delights — along with dips into nippy seawater and wintry walks — that I relish during our three-day trip in chilly October.

In my cryo-chamber, tendrils of frosty air curl in a misty cloud around my head, creating the illusion that I am floating in a boiling cauldron.

I gasp and do (ineffective) little jigs in the limited space of the cylinder, as prickles spread from my legs to my arms and neck. Imagine chilly air from your freezer blowing over you, just a dozen times stronger.

Cryotherapy, which originated in Japan in the late 1970s, is said to slow aging, to relieve pain and inflammation in the joints, and even to aid weight loss. While it was intended as a clinical treatment for conditions such as arthritis, others began using it to boost athletic performance and health.

In our Finnish spa, the prescribed three minutes in the freezing chamber feels like an eternity.

Two minutes and 54 seconds later, I bail and ask to be released from the cryo-cabin's icy grasp.

Does cyrotherapy perk me up, improve my blood circulation or make my skin baby-smooth as promised? I am too numb with cold to know.

Still quivering, I step into the steamy sauna area and sink gratefully into a jacuzzi warmed to a feverish 38 degrees Celsius.

Bliss, for one who has just travelled from the tropical climes of Singapore to the mediaeval town of Porvoo, a drive of 30 minutes from Helsinki.

About an hour and various steam baths and saunas later, I, by now a molten human puddle, decide on a whim to jump into a cold pool (12 degrees Celsius) and start the cycle afresh.

It is an unexpectedly invigorating ritual.

After years of watching people hurtle from steamy saunas to icy lakes on television and YouTube, I finally "get" why the Finnish like it both hot and cold.