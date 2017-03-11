This how you make the king of English street food: fish and chips

When many of us think of classic English food, our minds wander to freshly made sausage, creamy potatoes and rich gravy. But maybe the most iconic dish is the king of street food: fish and chips. This recipe for fish and chips gets right to the point. Flaky, tender cod in a crispy batter, served alongside twice-fried potatoes (fries, not chips, which are crisps. Got it?). For the perfect complement to the richness of the dish, we've added an herby dipping sauce that is creamy and tangy, thanks to white wine vinegar and capers.

This all-purpose fish batter is kept crisp and airy with the addition of sparkling water. You'll love the crunch in contrast to the buttery fish, but it is also perfectly suited as a coating for chicken or vegetables. Try it on sliced sweet potatoes, onions, and even Brussels sprouts. To ensure a crispy exterior that isn't too greasy, keep the batter as cold as possible and whisk it right before use.

First, the fish:

Ingredients:

- 2 pounds of skinless and boneless cod or hake fish

- Oil, as needed for frying

- Tempura Batter (recipe follows)

- Dipping Sauce (recipe follows)

- All-purpose flour, as needed

Method:

Clean the fish and cut it into 3-inch x 1 1/2-inch rectangles.

Heat the oil in a deep fryer to 175 degrees Celsius (350 F). As the oil is heating, prepare tempura batter and dipping sauce.

Place all-purpose flour into a sealable plastic bag. Place a piece of fish into the bag and shake it until the flour completely coats the fish.

Dip the fish in flour to coat it and shake off excess flour and dip it into the batter. Remove the fish using tongs and briefly let any excess batter drip off.

Carefully lower the battered fish into the hot oil. When it starts to bubble, release it.

Cook until golden brown, approximately 5 to 7 minutes. Place on a paper towel to soak up excess oil.

Serve hot with chips and dipping sauce.

And now, the chips

Ingredients:

- 6 russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 5-inch x ½-inch rectangles

- Oil, as needed for frying

- Salt, and as needed for seasoning