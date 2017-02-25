|
These tacos with slow-cooked beef are good any day of the week
|
The China Post news staff February 25, 2017, 12:14 am TWN
|
In a large, heavy skillet over high heat, heat the oil. Sear the beef on all sides until browned.
Meanwhile, combine the chipotle puree, onion, garlic, chili powder, cloves, salt, lime juice and vinegar in a slow cooker. Add the broth and the bay leaves.
Cook on low for 10 hours, until the meat is falling-apart tender. Remove the meat from the slow cooker and let it sit for about 20 to 30 minutes, then pull it apart using two forks. Meanwhile, pour the cooking liquid into a tall container and put it in the fridge. When you have pulled apart the meat, take out the liquid and skim off any fat that has risen to the top. Rewarm the sauce if needed and drizzle the shredded meat with some of the cooking liquid until nicely moistened but not dripping.
Serve with warmed tortillas and whatever toppings you like.
Note: Reserve the rest of the cooking liquid; you can use it in soups, stews or chili.
|
