Starbucks to raise prices starting Wednesday
The China Post news staff February 20, 2017, 2:21 pm TWN
Coffee retail giant Starbucks announced today it would raise its beverage prices in Taiwan starting Wednesday.
Twenty-nine beverages will see price hikes ranging from NT$5 to NT$20. These include Coffee of the Day (NT$10 increase) and lattes, teas and chocolate beverages (NT$15 increase). Eight cold beverages will also be adjusted by NT$5 to NT$20.
Starbucks, which is operated by Uni-President in Taiwan, said the price increases reflect higher material costs. It said it would launch free size upgrades starting on Wednesday for four straight days in a bid to keep customers.
