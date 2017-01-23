As the Lunar New Year closes in, so does the time to enjoy a nice soothing meal with loved ones, bringing back old memories and creating news ones, whether at home or elsewhere. At Marco Polo (馬可波羅), the lush, much-loved Italian restaurant at Shangri-La's Far Eastern Plaza Hotel (香格里拉遠東國際大飯店), newly appointed executive chef Davide Mastrangeli is bringing back memories through traditional Italian gastronomy inspired by his mother's cooking back home in Rome — with his own artistry also thrown in.

"Aside from introducing new Italian dishes, I'm redelivering a number of its signatures dishes with a touch of my own," Mastrangeli said.

With experience in kitchens in Rome, London, Dubai, Shanghai and now Taiwan, Mastrangeli boasts deep, wide-ranging craftsmanship honed at a series of five-star luxury hotels and a two-Michelin-star restaurant. Using his mastery picked up around the globe, particularly those of Mediterranean and Asian cuisine, the executive chef is presenting a ravishing array of traditional yet chic Italian cuisine.

So foodies, get your cutlery ready.

Mastrangeli's recommended menu starts with a revamped version of the restaurant's longtime signature appetizer Marco Polo tuna tartar, plated with fresh, locally grown seasonal greens and an aromatic makrut dressing to make the dish extra enticing. This perfectly portioned appetizer does its job superbly, arousing your senses for the entrées to come.

"By not fully taking away (Marco Polo's) famed dishes and only adding in a few new ideas, I want to give customers something familiar but slightly different at the same time," Mastrangeli said.

Among the signature touches he has left on the menu is the sustainable seared cod fish with crushed potatoes, spring onion and manchego cheese fondue. In it, Mastrangeli uses specially selected cod that is sautéed and smeared with a gourmet mustard seed sauce. The savory flavor of the cod is then laid on top of the chunky crushed potatoes and enclosed in a circle of manchego cheese fondue, delivering sweetness and tenderness.

Meat lovers should be sure not to miss out on Mastrangeli's lavish Iberico pork chop, which is embellished with a mix of hazelnut and pistachio pesto alongside seasoned vegetables.

Elevating the fine-dining ambiance further are the breathtaking views offered by Marco Polo from its perch atop Dunhua South Road (敦化南路). Watching the world go by from the restaurant's windows while enjoying Mastrangeli's authentic "grandma recipe" olive oil cake with a Moscato wine sherbet is the perfect finish to the evening.

Mastrangeli is right when he says that whether simply plated or fancifully garnished, "the bottom line is that it tastes good." ■