Traveling chef stops in Taipei

Mandarin Oriental, Taipei recently welcomed celebrated Chef Laurent Peugeot, the owner of Michelin one-star restaurant, Le Charlemagne, in Burgundy, France, for a sensationally exquisite gastronomic journey at Café Un Deux Trois.

Chef Laurent Peugeot has spent years travelling the world, including a journey through Japan and Southeast Asia. Immersing himself in the culinary culture of those regions, he has come up with a fusion of French and Asian cooking that has earned him a respectable international reputation and a Michelin star for 11 consecutive years since 2006.

Heavily influenced by the Japanese gourmet culture, Chef Laurent skillfully fuses Japanese elements into French cuisine to showcase an exquisite and extraordinary feast of gastronomy. "I never make the same food in different countries", said Chef Laurent. Always thinking of new ways not only to create but also to present a dish, Chef Laurent aims to bring guests a unique multi-sensory culinary experience.

Chef Laurent's trademark culinary style emphasizes values like precision and patience in traditional French cuisine. His creations not only smell and taste great, but are also visually appealing, and modern techniques are used to add elements of touch and sound to complete the experience.

Chef Laurent developed his passion for cooking at an early age, and in 1991 he worked as an apprentice for the Michelin one-star restaurant L'Écusson with Chef Senelet. In 1995, Chef Laurent worked at Michelin three-star (18/20 Gault & Millau) restaurant, Lameloise, in Chagny, France. This was the turning point in his career.

After three years with Jacques Lameloise, from whom he learned the importance of discipline and excellence, Chef Laurent moved to Tokyo, Japan in 1997 where he established a solid foundation and set the tone for his unique culinary style. When Chef Laurent returned to France in 2001, he worked for the Hotel La Montagne de Brancion (15/20 Gault & Millau) in Tournus, France.

Later that year, he became the owner and chef of Le Charlemagne. Showcasing a mix of Asia and France, he skillfully uses tastes and flavors from different cultures and creates completely fresh and innovative dishes to stir diners with a new gastronomic experience. Chef Laurent was named "Best Young Chef of the Year" in 2007 by Gault & Millau.