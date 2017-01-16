A burst of subtle savory flavors

Fresh fruits, flour and nuts, along with cream, cheese, chocolates and spices are the main ingredients that make up the wondrous afternoon tea scenes of Taiwan. If you have a sweet tooth, you probably have noticed the speedy development of Taiwan's sweet treats, traditional and contemporary, that the island has exhibited in recent years.

While it may be easy to have a sweet treat or two right round the corner, what are some of the local delights that you could get hooked on, and have an unending craving for time and time again? At the Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北福華大飯店), newly-appointed patisserie director Katena Keiichi, a prominent pâtissier from Japan, is presenting his latest creations just in time for the holiday season.

Katena's interest in patisserie started in a local bakery in Kyushu, he recalled. "I decided to pursue the career of a French pâtissier starting with an apprenticeship in France around the age of twenty," he said. Since then, Katena has indulged himself in unswerving devotion to the world and culture of exquisite French pastry, having worked at some of Tokyo's fine dining restaurants, namely Canoviano and Nobu, and accomplishing a great deal in Taipei's patisseries in the past few years.

Now as Howard Hotel's patisserie director, Katena demonstrates his widely-acclaimed mystical artistry of gathering an ensemble of phenomenal flavors delivered in the subtlety of his five signature delights, available at the hotel's Champs Elysees (麗香苑), an international cuisine restaurant on the second floor.

His Tarte Aux Fraises (開心草莓塔), recommended with coffee or black tea, starts with a specific type of French flour to present a crust with exceptional aromas to the palate. Atop the crust are season-fresh local strawberries sprinkled with vanilla-coalesced almond powder and highlighted by pistachio cream, made from a blend of Sicilian pistachios, white chocolate and whipped cream.

If you're looking for a creamier delight, then don't miss out Katena's Éclair Au Caramel Thé (焦糖伯爵閃電泡芙), the patissier's personal favorite. This traditional French delicacy, recommended with Earl Grey latte, wraps around a creamy Earl Grey custard made from a mix of lush caramel, cream and, last but not least, Earl Grey tea, which is garnished by a layer of whipped cream, orange cookie and orange bits melded in sugar syrup.

Whether it is to add the perfect finish to a festive feast, or just want to have a cozy afternoon tea gathering with a few close friends, feel free to check out the dazzling array of desserts illustrated above or order them for takeout at the first floor of Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei. ■