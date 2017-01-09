Burgundy stirred, not shaken by sale to US billionaire

PERNAND-VERGELESSES, France -- He may be American and own a major football club, Arsenal, but Stanley Kroenke, the new boss of a prestigious Burgundy vineyard, says he knows his wine and won't mess with tradition — and locals say they believe him.

The Bonneau du Martray vineyard "shares the same philosophy as ours in California, based on the quality of the land and the wines," said his manager, Armand de Maigret. "We are winemakers, not a marketing machine."

A point well taken by Louis-Fabrice Latour, head of Burgundy's wine federation BIVB, who says he is "reassured" by Kroenke's status as a wine professional who makes some of the world's most expensive wine.

"He will respect the Burgundy tradition," Latour said.

The sporting empire of Kroenke, 69, also includes gridiron team the Los Angeles Rams and basketball's Denver Nuggets and his fortune was estimated at US$7.7 billion by Forbes magazine last year.

'Californian tricks'

De Maigret said Kroenke's team would "maintain the domain while adding a few Californian tricks and transferring some Burgundy tricks to California."

Kroenke bought an 80-percent share in the Bonneau du Martray vineyard, which has been run by the same family for nearly 200 years, for an undisclosed sum.

De Maigret earlier told the French financial newspaper Les Echos that Kroenke's first foreign acquisition in the wine-making world was "the product of love at first sight."

Located near the picture-postcard town of Pernand-Vergelesses, the vineyard produces two highly regarded grand crus: a white wine, Corton Charlemagne, and a red, Corton. Both are mostly for export.

Its vines are spread over 11 hectares on the prestigious Corton hill near Beaune.

Kroenke bought the vineyard from four brothers, all in their 60s and none of whose offspring were interested in taking on the business.

With no heirs to pass the property on to, they contacted 10 potential buyers around the world.

The best offer came from Kroenke, who is married to Wal-Mart heiress Ann Walton Kroenke and also owns vineyards in Napa Valley in California, where he produces the cabernet sauvignon Screaming Eagle.

In 1995, wine guru Robert Parker awarded the 1992 vintage of Screaming Eagle a near-perfect 99 points.