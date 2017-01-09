A lavish Chinese New Year's feast

A favored dish at the Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北福華大飯店) — the Shaoxing Chicken (紹興醉雞) — uses specially-selected chicken thighs that are first cooked, chilled at precision-measured temperatures, and then deboned to be immersed in a mix of Shaoxing wine, goji berries and other varietal seasonings for two days until it is plated to be served to customers. Its popularity is self-evident; the hotel uses two tons of chicken on Chinese New Year's Eve alone.

And that's just one of the dishes you can indulge in over the upcoming Chinese New Year at the hotel, or better yet, brought to your home. With a limited supply of forty each, the Howard Plaza Hotel is now featuring three Chinese New Year Feast packages available for order to be picked up on Jan. 27, the eve of the Chinese New Year.

As each feast package is curated by the master chefs of its three celebrated restaurants, Yangtse River (江南春), Formosa (蓬萊邨) and Pearl River (珍珠坊), they offer a lavish Chinese New Year's dinner prepared via authentic Shanghainese, Taiwanese and Cantonese cuisines, respectively.

For an even more fulfilling reunion in addition to the feast packages, the hotel also offers fifty exquisite a-la-carte menu items for you to take home at NT$428 each. All Chinese New Year's Feast packages are priced at NT$9,888 and contain seven signature dishes including a dessert, serving six. ■

► taipei.howard-hotels.com.tw