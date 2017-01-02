Timeless French dining

Opening his first restaurant — Chou Chou — on Dec. 10, 2016, Chef Lam Ming Kin (林明健) brings true French cuisine to Taiwan by introducing a culinary culture that includes uncompromising craftsmanship. "It feels so great to make the same food that I had 15 years ago," Lam told The China Post.

It's been nearly two years since Lam came to Taiwan to open ACHOI, a contemporary restaurant, as its executive chef at amba Taipei Zhongshan (台北中山意舍酒店). At ACHOI, he applied the expertise he honed through his time at Jean Georges to deliver a series of dazzling seasonally inspired international cuisine. Little did we know that it was just the tip of the iceberg for his artistry.

Now, Lam is presenting what he knows best — the signature classics of French culinary art, from goat cheese royale and head cheese to pork cheek bourguignon and duck confit — in the way that's remembered and loved by long-time gourmands. As the chef puts it, "This is where I came from."

Asked to comment on the so-called "trend" of the food market going back to traditional cuisine, Lam shook his head gently and said, "It's not a trend. The reason why classic is always classic is because it has always been there. Just like you wanted a duck confit 30 years ago; you want to have the same thing today, and you still will 30 years later."

"It's timeless," the chef said. And we couldn't agree more.

From the salad or soup — the first note of Chou Chou's four-course set dinner — Lam's concept is immediately evident. Laying a mix of season-fresh baby beets onto baked warm goat cheese royale, Lam builds one of Chou Chou's signature salads for a delectable appetizer.

Then comes an authentically delivered head cheese or sautéed foie gras, among other choices, to lay the groundwork for your plat principal to come. Whether your choice is the tenderly delicious pork cheek bourguignon or the much-lauded duck confit, you're in for a dining experience that lingers on your mind long after the gourmet dessert finishes the evening.

In this French brasserie with seating for 80 (plus two private dining rooms), Lam aims to make Chou Chou everyone's favorite restaurant joint in the neighborhood by staying true to the classic flavors. "(Chou Chou) is like the Hollandaise we make here, which is passed down through ten generations in France," Lam said.