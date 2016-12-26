A splash of freshness

There is no better season than winter for savoring seafood to be reminded of sunny summer weather. In November, Regent Taipei introduced the first of its seafood dinner series, starring prawns. Now, it invites Sri Lankan chef Dharshan Munidasa from the restaurant "Ministry of Crab" to present a set menu featuring giant-sized lagoon crabs seasoned with the island's authentic flavors.

Born to a Sri Lankan father and Japanese mother, Munidasa grew up in Japan and went on to study computer science and international relations at Johns Hopkins University. After graduating, a passion for culinary arts brought him back to Sri Lanka to open the restaurant "Nihonbashi" with his father, using local ingredients to create original Japanese dishes. He later opened "Ministry of Crab" in 2011 in partnership with two national cricket legends, launching a menu of freshly caught crab ranked in 10 sizes. "Nihonbashi" and "Ministry of Crab" are both on the list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, ranked at 47th and 25th place, respectively.

Taiwan gastronomes can now dive into a feast of Ministry of Crab's most popular dish "Pepper Crab," succulent meat draped with sauce made with hand-crushed Sri Lankan black pepper and broth. ■

