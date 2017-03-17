Jolie defends UN amid rising 'nationalism'

GENEVA -- Angelina Jolie has made a strong defense of the United Nations, saying the world body, as "imperfect" as it is, needs reform but also support.

The American actress and special envoy for the U.N. refugee agency decried a "rising tide of nationalism masquerading as populism, and the re-emergence of policies encouraging fear and hatred of others" during a speech at the U.N. in Geneva on Wednesday.

Saying she was speaking as a "proud American" and "an internationalist," Jolie said some politicians were elected "partly on the basis of dismissing international institutions and agreements."

"We have to recognize the damage we do when we undermine the U.N., or use it selectively, or not at all," Jolie said. She said "there is not a single humanitarian appeal anywhere in the world that is funded by even by half of what is required."

Jolie addressed a ceremony honoring Sergio Vieira de Mello, the U.N. envoy to Iraq who died in a 2003 bombing attack in Baghdad, and cited his faith in the institution despite its shortcomings.