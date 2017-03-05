|
Emma Watson, Ellen team up to pull adult nanny prank
|
AP March 5, 2017, 3:10 am TWN
|
A woman on the television show "Ellen" thought she was interviewing for the job, but the TV show host and the "Harry Potter" actress were actually playing a prank.
Ellen DeGeneres was inside her studio telling Watson, who appeared to be in a dressing room somewhere, what to say.
At one point, DeGeneres says and Watson, who stars in the remake of "Beauty and the Beast" repeats: "I don't need you to help me potty" — drawing laughter and confusion from the woman.
After a few more minutes of chicanery, Watson and DeGeneres finally reveal the prank to the befuddled but relieved woman.
|
