Hearing in Roman Polanski's long-running case delayed
AP  February 24, 2017, 3:59 am TWN
LOS ANGELES -- A hearing to unseal testimony in Roman Polanski's long-running underage sex case has been delayed.

The Los Angeles Superior Court sent out a notice Wednesday stating that a hearing scheduled for Friday has been delayed a new date has not yet formally been set.

The delay comes days after Polanski's attorney filed a formal motion to unseal the testimony of a former prosecutor who handled Polanski's 1977 unlawful sex with a minor case.

Polanski fled on the eve of sentencing in the case and his travel has been restricted to France, Switzerland and Poland ever since.

He and his lawyers have contended that the Oscar winning director fled because a judge reneged on a sentencing deal.

Los Angeles prosecutors have not yet filed a response to Polanski's motion.

