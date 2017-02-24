|
Video shows Harrison Ford's plane mistakenly fly over jet
AP February 24, 2017, 1:59 am TWN
SANTA ANA, California -- Newly released video shows a small plane piloted by Harrison Ford flying low over an airliner with 116 people aboard moments before he mistakenly landed on a taxiway at a Southern California airport.
Authorities have not said how much distance separated the two planes, but Ford's aircraft came close enough that its shadow distinctly passed over the jet last week at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.
The 74-year-old actor was told to land his single-engine plane on Runway 20L, but he instead landed on a parallel taxiway on Feb. 13.
The video released Tuesday shows the incident from different angles.
In one, Ford's Aviat Husky plane is seen from behind as it descends toward the airfield where an American Airlines Boeing 737 is slowly taxiing. The sky beyond the airport is bright white and the flyover is barely visible.
Another angle shows Ford's plane emerge from the right side of the frame, flying low over the airliner and casting its shadow across the fuselage of the bigger plane before landing on the taxiway a few seconds later.
"Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?" Ford was heard saying on an air traffic control recording, according to NBC.
No reason has been given for why Ford made the mistake, and his publicist has not replied to requests for comment.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
American Airlines Flight 1456, with 110 passengers and six crew members aboard, departed safely for Dallas a few minutes later.
Ford collects vintage planes and has a long and good record as an aviator.
But he has had several close calls and a serious accident in March 2015 when he was injured in his World War II-era trainer. It crashed on a Los Angeles golf course after engine failure.
