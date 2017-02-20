|
International Edition
Monday
February, 20, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Actor Shia LaBeouf brings anti-Trump piece to New Mexico
|
AP February 20, 2017, 1:59 am TWN
|
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- Actor Shia LaBeouf has brought a performance-art piece against President Donald Trump to New Mexico's largest city.
The Albuquerque Journal reports that LaBeouf, along with two other artists, brought on Saturday a 24-hour live-streaming camera mounted to a wall with the message in block letters: "He will not divide us," referring to Trump. The artists want people to go up to the camera and repeat the phrase
LaBeouf told the Journal: "We are anti the normalization of division. That's it. The rest of the info is right there, chief, I got nothing else to say to you."
LaBeouf was arrested in New York City last month after he got into an altercation with another man during the performance art project. He faces a misdemeanor assault charge and is due in court April 4.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Prosecutor: 'Dance Mom' should be imprisoned for fraud
2
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
3
Mary Tyler Moore, who changed depiction of women, dies at 80
4
Scorsese throws the spotlight on Taiwan in epic historical drama
5
Freeways packed, rail staff on strike: it's Lunar New Year in Taiwan
6
'Dory' wins big as DeGeneres takes record
7
John Hurt, Oscar nominated for "The Elephant Man" dies at 77
8
List of nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards
9
South Dakota museum awarded ownership of Elvis Presley guitar
10
Germany, Iran, Scandinavia, Australia get foreign Oscar nods