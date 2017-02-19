New spotlight, new baby for Oscars-bound Mahershala Ali

LOS ANGELES -- Mahershala Ali's universe is expanding, personally and professionally. After almost 20 years as an actor, he's attending his first Academy Awards as a star of two of its best picture nominees: he's Taraji P. Henson's love interest in "Hidden Figures"; and he's favored to win the supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of a compassionate drug dealer in "Moonlight."

Meanwhile, Ali is also preparing for first-time fatherhood with wife Amatus Sami-Karim, the artist he fell in love with while studying for his master's degree at New York University in 2000. They married in 2013, and her pregnancy paralleled his rising profile this awards season.

The 43-year-old actor talked with The Associated Press about why he finds the convergence of his personal and professional milestones grounding, the role music plays in his performances and what he wants to do next. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

AP: How are you juggling awards season with the expansion of your family?

Ali: Having a child is the polar opposite experience of the awards season experience. The awards-season experience ... requires you to be out in the community, in the heart of the community, at the nucleus of the film community in a really committed way for about a six-month period of time. Having a child requires you to nest, to be in your home, and to create and make your home and environment that is one that is potentially very welcoming and nurturing for a child. ... The pregnancy has been a real anchor for me to be able to check in.

AP: You're working on Robert Rodriguez's big sci-fi film, "Alita: Battle Angel." Have you been shooting while all this is going on?

Ali: I literally just wrapped (last week) in Austin, Texas. I really loved working on that job, but I've never enjoyed working on a project so much and wanted to get home so bad at the same time.