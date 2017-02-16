|
International Edition
Thursday
February, 16, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Actor Hugh Jackman treated for skin cancer again
|
AFP February 16, 2017, 7:00 am TWN
|
Sydney, Australia- Australian movie star Hugh Jackman has undergone treatment for skin cancer again and renewed his warning to wear sunscreen.
The 48-year-old posted a picture of himself on Instagram with his nose covered in plasters, and local media reported it was his sixth such treatment.
"Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well," his Tuesday post read.
"Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen."
He first had a basal cell carcinoma removed in 2013 after his wife Deborra-Lee Furness told him to get a mark on his nose checked.
Jackman has been treated several times since, including in February 2016.
Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer and can develop on parts of the body which receive high sun exposure.
Known for his roles in the "X-Men" blockbusters, Jackman grew up in Australia which has one of the highest incidences of skin cancer in the world.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
A brand-new UNIVERSE
2
Prosecutor: 'Dance Mom' should be imprisoned for fraud
3
Mary Tyler Moore, who changed depiction of women, dies at 80
4
Freeways packed, rail staff on strike: it's Lunar New Year in Taiwan
5
Scorsese throws the spotlight on Taiwan in epic historical drama
6
'Dory' wins big as DeGeneres takes record
7
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
8
John Hurt, Oscar nominated for "The Elephant Man" dies at 77
9
List of nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards
10
South Dakota museum awarded ownership of Elvis Presley guitar