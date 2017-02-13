News
Royalty and stars due on red carpet for U.K. Academy Awards
AP  February 13, 2017, 3:00 am TWN
LONDON -- Hollywood stars will mingle with British royalty at the British Academy Film Awards, where "La La Land" is favored to dance away with multiple trophies.

Prince William and his wife Kate are expected on the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall, along with nominees including Meryl Streep, Casey Affleck and Nicole Kidman.

"La La Land," an effervescent musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, has 11 nominations, including best picture, best actor and best actress.

Its competition includes Ken Loach's gritty "I, Daniel Blake," a stinging critique of Britain's welfare system.

The U.K. awards are often an indicator of who will win at Hollywood's Academy Awards, held two weeks later.

Prince William is due to present the British academy's fellowship to veteran comedian Mel Brooks during Sunday's ceremony.

