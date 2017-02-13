|
International Edition
Monday
February, 13, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Piers Morgan, J.K. Rowling bicker on Twitter over politics
|
AP February 13, 2017, 12:12 am TWN
|
LOS ANGELES -- British TV personality Piers Morgan and British author J.K. Rowling are in a Twitter war over American politics.
He called her work "drivel" and she called him "amoral" after Morgan defended the U.S. government's travel ban during an appearance on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Friday.
Morgan faced off with Australian comic Jim Jefferies on the episode during a discussion of the executive order. Morgan said it was "not a Muslim ban," and Jefferies directed an expletive at him. Rowling tweeted that it was "satisfying" to hear Jefferies say that.
An angry flurry of tweets between J.K. Rowling and Morgan followed.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
A brand-new UNIVERSE
2
Prosecutor: 'Dance Mom' should be imprisoned for fraud
3
Mary Tyler Moore, who changed depiction of women, dies at 80
4
Freeways packed, rail staff on strike: it's Lunar New Year in Taiwan
5
Scorsese throws the spotlight on Taiwan in epic historical drama
6
'Dory' wins big as DeGeneres takes record
7
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
8
John Hurt, Oscar nominated for "The Elephant Man" dies at 77
9
List of nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards
10
South Dakota museum awarded ownership of Elvis Presley guitar