|
International Edition
Friday
February, 10, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Tom Hiddleston: Taylor Swift is 'an amazing woman'
|
AP February 10, 2017, 4:00 am TWN
|
Actor Tom Hiddleston is opening up about his romance last summer with Taylor Swift.
The "Avengers" and "Thor" star tells GQ for the magazine's March cover story that Swift is "an amazing woman" and says they "had the best time" as a couple. But he adds that a relationship in the limelight "always takes work."
Hiddleston also explained why he was spotted wearing a tank top that read "I (heart) T.S." at Swift's Fourth of July party. He says he slipped while playing a game at the party and needed a shirt to protect a graze on his back. He says one of Swift's friends handed him the shirt and he wore it as a joke.
Hiddleston stars in "Kong: Skull Island," which comes out next month.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
A brand-new UNIVERSE
2
Prosecutor: 'Dance Mom' should be imprisoned for fraud
3
Ex-American soldier club turned into public space for music, food
4
Mary Tyler Moore, who changed depiction of women, dies at 80
5
Freeways packed, rail staff on strike: it's Lunar New Year in Taiwan
6
Scorsese throws the spotlight on Taiwan in epic historical drama
7
'Dory' wins big as DeGeneres takes record
8
John Hurt, Oscar nominated for "The Elephant Man" dies at 77
9
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
10
List of nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards