Thursday

February, 9, 2017

Elton John: George Michael was 'kindest, most generous man
AP  February 9, 2017, 5:00 am TWN
Elton John says his late friend and fellow Brit George Michael was one of the best vocalists in the world.

John paid tribute to Michael during his Beats 1 Radio show Monday, calling him one of Britain's "most brilliant songwriters."

John and Michael famously collaborated on the 1991 version of John's classic "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me. "But John says they had been friends for years before the duet. He says he knew Michael when he was the lead singer of Wham! and played at the band's last concert at London's Wembley Stadium in 1986.

John calls Michael "the kindest, most generous man." He says he'll miss Michael's humanity most of all.

Michael died at his England home at age 53 on Christmas Day.

