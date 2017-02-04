|
Judge discharges bankruptcy after 50 Cent pays $22 million
|
AP February 4, 2017, 7:00 am TWN
|
HARTFORD, Connecticut -- A federal judge has discharged rapper 50 Cent's bankruptcy case after he paid more than $22 million.
Bankruptcy Judge Ann Nevins approved the discharge Thursday in Hartford, Connecticut.
The rapper who burst onto the music scene in 2003 with his debut album, "Get Rich or Die Tryin," filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in 2015, citing debts of $36 million and assets of less than $20 million.
Nevins approved a plan in July calling for 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, to pay back about $23 million.
Jackson's lawyers said Thursday that he paid off the five-year plan early with $8.7 million of his own money and $13.65 million he received in a recent settlement of a legal malpractice lawsuit against other attorneys.
|
