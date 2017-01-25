|
Dubai investigates disabled center over Kim Kardashian visit
AP January 25, 2017, 3:00 am TWN
DUBAI -- A state-owned newspaper in Dubai is reporting that authorities are investigating a center for the disabled after it hosted and publicized a visit by Kim Kardashian West.
A story in Tuesday's edition of Emarat Al Youm says the investigation focused on Rashid Center for the Disabled not getting prior approval for the visit by Kardashian West.
It also says authorities are concerned about T-shirts bearing Kardashian West's image that were being handed out during the Jan. 16 visit.
Dubai officials and the Rashid Center for the Disabled did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
Kardashian West traveled to Dubai to give a makeup class. It was her first major public appearance since being robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week in October.
