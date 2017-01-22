Prosecutor: 'Dance Mom' should be imprisoned for fraud

PITTSBURGH, AP

A prosecutor on Friday urged a federal judge to sentence "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller to prison instead of probation for bankruptcy fraud.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Melucci called witnesses to buttress his contention that the reality TV show star tried to avoid repaying hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt by hiding about $775,000 in income from a bankruptcy court.

Miller's attorneys will call witnesses when the hearing continues Feb. 24, after which she'll be sentenced. Miller and her attorneys said they won't comment until then.

Melucci faces an uphill battle to convince U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti that Miller deserves two to 2 1/2 years in prison.

That's because the judge filed tentative findings on the eve of Friday's hearing essentially agreeing with the defense argument that Miller deserves probation because no creditors lost money once the bankruptcy fraud was discovered.

But Melucci said the law allows Conti to sentence Miller based on the amount of money she intended to avoid repaying.

He said the only reason for Miller to hide income was to avoid repaying everything she owed. "No one would rob a bank if he knew it had no money in it," Melucci argued.

Miller filed for bankruptcy largely because she had defaulted on a $245,000 mortgage on a Florida condominium and a $96,000 mortgage on her dance studio in Penn Hills, a Pittsburgh suburb. She listed nearly $60,000 in other debts, including unpaid property taxes.

Miller wanted the Chapter 11 bankruptcy court to let her repay only $150,000 of the condominium mortgage at a lower interest rate -- and at one point offered to forfeit the property to avoid repaying anything. She sought to repay her other debts in full, but without interest or at lower rates.