Ellen DeGeneres takes home 3 People's Choice Awards

A- A+ LOS ANGELES -- Ellen DeGeneres set a record at the People's Choice Awards , becoming the winningest entertainer in the show's history. DeGeneres picked up three trophies at Wednesday's ceremony for a career total of 20 People's Choice wins. Other stars taking home crystal statuettes this year included Jennifer Lopez, Johnny Depp, Sofia Vergara, Kevin Hart, Melissa McCarthy and Justin Timberlake. Tyler Perry received the humanitarian award at the show, hosted by Joel McHale at the Microsoft Theatre and broadcast on CBS. A selected list of winners follows: Movie: "Finding Dory" Movie actor: Ryan Reynolds Movie actress: Jennifer Lawrence Action movie: "Deadpool" Action movie actor: Robert Downey, Jr. Action movie actress: Margot Robbie Animated movie voice: Ellen DeGeneres, "Finding Dory" Comedic movie actor: Kevin Hart Comedic movie actress: Melissa McCarthy Dramatic movie actor: Tom Hanks Dramatic movie actress: Blake Lively Movie icon: Johnny Depp TV show: "Outlander" Network TV comedy: "The Big Bang Theory" Comedic TV actor: Jim Parsons Comedic TV actress: Sofia Vergara Network TV drama: "Grey's Anatomy" TV crime drama: "Criminal Minds" TV crime drama actor: Mark Harmon TV crime drama actress: Jennifer Lopez Competition TV show: "The Voice" Daytime TV host: Ellen DeGeneres Late night talk show host: Jimmy Fallon Male music artist: Justin Timberlake Female music artist: Britney Spears Group: Fifth Harmony Male country artist: Blake Shelton Female country artist: Carrie Underwood Country group: Little Big Town Hip-hop artist: G-Eazy R&B artist: Rihanna Song: "Can't Fight the Feeling," Justin Timberlake Social media celebrity: Britney Spears Humanitarian: Tyler Perry Tweet PREVIOUS ARTICLE Jazz fusion group to get their groove on NEXT ARTICLE President-elect Donald Trump escalates Tom Ford fashion dis