Depp sues managers, claiming they mismanaged his earnings

LOS ANGELES -- Johnny Depp sued his former business managers on Friday alleging they mismanaged his earnings throughout a lucrative period of his career, although the company says the actor's spending is to blame.

Depp's lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court against The Management Group seeks more than US$25 million, alleging its owners failed to properly pay his taxes, made unauthorized loans and overpaid for security and other services.

Michael J. Kump, an attorney for The Management Group, calls Depp's lawsuit a "fabrication" and wrote in a statement that Depp never alleged any wrongdoing. The company "did everything possible to protect Depp from his irresponsible and profligate spending," Kump wrote.

Depp's lawsuit accuses the company and its owners, attorneys Joel and Robert Mandel, of receiving US$28 million in payments for their services over the roughly 16 years they managed his finances. The company "actively concealed the true state of Mr. Depp's finances while driving him deeper and deeper into financial distress," the lawsuit states.

Depp hired the Mandels in 1999 and their compensation was not subject to a written contract, his lawsuit states. It states they received 5 percent of his income on hit films such as the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.

Depp isn't the only star to take his ex-managers to court alleging mismanagement. Nicolas Cage sued his old business manager seeking US$20 million in 2009.