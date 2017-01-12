News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Thursday

January, 12, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Madonna derides criticism over her younger partners

AFP
January 12, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
NEW YORK -- Pop icon Madonna has described herself as "oppressed," saying she was tired of a gender double-standard over her relationships with younger men.

The 58-year-old singer said in an interview published Tuesday that she has endured criticism throughout her entire career despite her professional success.

"I've always felt oppressed," she told Harper's Bazaar magazine.

"A large part of that is because I'm female and also because I refuse to live a conventional life. I've created a very unconventional family.

"I have lovers who are three decades younger than me. This makes people very uncomfortable. I feel like everything I do makes people feel really uncomfortable," she said.

Madonna has been linked romantically to a number of men in their 20s at the time, most recently Ivorian model Aboubakar Soumahoro and earlier French choreographer Brahim Zaibat and Dutch dancer Timor Steffens.

The Material Girl — who has four children and has been married twice — also said she faced sexism in that she is often asked why she remains active as an artist.

"Did somebody go to Pablo Picasso and say, 'Okay, you're 80 years old. Haven't you painted enough paintings?' No. I'm so tired of that question."

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search