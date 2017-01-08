|
International Edition
Sunday
January, 8, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Whoopi Goldberg, North Carolina commissioner in online feud
AP
January 8, 2017, 6:00 am TWN
WILMINGTON, North Carolina -- Comedian and talk-show host Whoopi Goldberg is being targeted by a North Carolina county commissioner over her comments about President-elect Donald Trump.
Local media reports New Hanover County Commission Chairman Woody White used Facebook to criticize Cape Fear Community College for hosting Goldberg's concert June 23. White asked if taxpayers were footing the bill and if the school was going to bring conservative performers to the campus.
White also criticized the school for "providing a venue for someone who just a few weeks ago was moving to Canada in protest to Trumps election? Terrible."
Goldberg responded on Twitter that she never said she would leave if Trump was elected.
The school said ticket sales will help cover the cost of Goldberg's appearance.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
American space legend John Glenn dead at 95
2
Katie Holmes probes mother-daughter bond in directorial debut
3
Round off 2016 with season's delights
4
Actress pays respects to father
5
Dreaming of Christmas
6
The time to act is now
7
Cosby, a year later: Will he seek deal or prepare for trial?
8
Taichung official promotes arts in verse
9
Fans mourn pop star George Michael
10
George Michael: From closeted life to gay rights advocate