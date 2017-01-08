News
Kim Burrell removed from gospel trailblazers event after anti-gay remarks

AP
January 8, 2017, 5:00 am TWN
NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The performing rights organization BMI is the latest group to distance itself from gospel singer Kim Burrell after video surfaced of her referring to gays and lesbians as perverted.

A statement from BMI released Friday said Burrell will no longer be honored and she was pulled from their annual BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music event scheduled for Jan. 14 in Atlanta.

The organization said it wanted the focus to remain on the songwriters and the music.

TV host Ellen DeGeneres also uninvited Burrell from appearing on her show, where she was scheduled to sing "I See Victory" with Pharrell Williams from the soundtrack of the new movie "Hidden Figures."

Messages seeking comment from Burrell were not immediately returned.

