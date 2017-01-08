|
Chris Brown to box Soulja Boy over social media feud
AP
January 8, 2017, 2:00 am TWN
LAS VEGAS -- A social media war between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will apparently be settled in the ring with the help of boxer Floyd Mayweather.
Both hip-hop stars have announced that they've signed on for a three-round bout that will be televised on pay-per-view and promoted by Mayweather's companies.
Soulja Boy put up a post promoting the fight on Instagram on Wednesday and said in the caption: "It's going down! Signed my contract." Soulja Boy says Mayweather himself is training him for the fight, which he says will take place in March in Las Vegas.
Brown also said on Instagram that the match was set.
The feud between the artists stems from Soulja Boy's liking of an Instagram picture posted by Brown's ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran.
|
