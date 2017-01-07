News
Nicki Minaj confirms split with Meek Mill

AP
January 7, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have apparently broken up.

Minaj tweeted Thursday: "To confirm, yes I am single."

Minaj added that she's focusing on her work and looking forward to sharing it soon.

Mill and Minaj were one of hip-hop's most prominent couples and frequently performed together.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

