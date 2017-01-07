News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Saturday

January, 7, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-gay advocates

AP
January 7, 2017, 6:00 am TWN
NEW YORK -- Pharrell appeared as scheduled on Thursday's "Ellen DeGeneres Show" without fellow singer Kim Burrell. But the gospel star, who DeGeneres had disinvited days earlier, didn't go unmentioned.

"I didn't think that it was good of me to have her on the show to give her a platform," said DeGeneres, citing the church sermon in which Burrell referred to gays and lesbians as perverted. A tape of Burrell preaching that message had circulated online.

DeGeneres, one of show business' most prominent lesbians, spoke of having suffered "a lot of hate and prejudice and discrimination because of who I choose to love." She voiced surprise that Burrell, as an African-American woman, would engage in prejudice.

"The world is a beautiful place," Pharrell agreed. "But it doesn't work without inclusion and empathy."

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search