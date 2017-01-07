|
International Edition
Saturday
January, 7, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-gay advocates
AP
January 7, 2017, 6:00 am TWN
NEW YORK -- Pharrell appeared as scheduled on Thursday's "Ellen DeGeneres Show" without fellow singer Kim Burrell. But the gospel star, who DeGeneres had disinvited days earlier, didn't go unmentioned.
"I didn't think that it was good of me to have her on the show to give her a platform," said DeGeneres, citing the church sermon in which Burrell referred to gays and lesbians as perverted. A tape of Burrell preaching that message had circulated online.
DeGeneres, one of show business' most prominent lesbians, spoke of having suffered "a lot of hate and prejudice and discrimination because of who I choose to love." She voiced surprise that Burrell, as an African-American woman, would engage in prejudice.
"The world is a beautiful place," Pharrell agreed. "But it doesn't work without inclusion and empathy."
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
American space legend John Glenn dead at 95
2
Katie Holmes probes mother-daughter bond in directorial debut
3
Round off 2016 with season's delights
4
Actress pays respects to father
5
Dreaming of Christmas
6
The time to act is now
7
Cosby, a year later: Will he seek deal or prepare for trial?
8
Taichung official promotes arts in verse
9
Fans mourn pop star George Michael
10
George Michael: From closeted life to gay rights advocate