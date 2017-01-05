News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Thursday

January, 5, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Singer Kim Burrell off 'Ellen' show after anti-gay sermon

AP
January 5, 2017, 8:00 am TWN
LOS ANGELES -- Ellen DeGeneres says that Kim Burrell isn't going to appear on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" as scheduled.

DeGeneres' statement Tuesday on Twitter came several days after Burrell refused to apologize for a sermon in which she referred to gays and lesbians as perverted.

A tape of Burrell preaching at Houston's Love & Liberty Fellowship Church was circulated online.

The gospel singer and Pharrell were to perform a song from the movie "Hidden Figures" Thursday on the show. DeGeneres is one of show business' most prominent lesbians.

DeGeneres' tweet read: "For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show."

There was no further comment from the show or DeGeneres.

Pharrell posted on Instagram that "I condemn hate speech of any kind," making no specific reference to Burrell.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search