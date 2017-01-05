|
Leslie Jones blasts book deal for far-right commentator
AP
January 5, 2017, 6:00 am TWN
NEW YORK -- Leslie Jones sees no excuse for giving a book deal to the far-right commentator and Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, who on Twitter last year so viciously harassed the "Saturday Night Live" and "Ghostbusters" star that he was banned from the social media site.
On Monday, Jones dismissed a statement from Simon & Schuster defending the widely criticized deal for "Dangerous," a March release that has ranked high on Amazon.com since its announcement last week. "Dangerous" is coming out through the conservative Threshold imprint of Simon & Schuster.
Responding on Twitter to Simon & Schuster, which had said that any opinions expressed by Milo or others it publishes "belong to the authors," Jones wrote that "you still help them spread their hate to even more people."
|
