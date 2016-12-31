Up and down in life, together in death

NEW YORK -- Carrie Fisher played a supporting role at her own birth.

In her 2008 memoir, "Wishful Drinking," she described the scene. Doctors were running to see her mother, Debbie Reynolds ("At 24 she looked like a Christmas morning," wrote Fisher). Nurses, meanwhile, were rushing to glimpse her father, the crooner Eddie Fisher.

"So when I arrived I was virtually unattended," wrote Fisher. "And I have been trying to make up for that ever since."

Thus began one of the more complicated, thoroughly documented and ultimately tender mother-daughter relationships in Hollywood, one both strained by celebrity and deepened through fiction. (Fisher's father, who ran off with Elizabeth Taylor, was soon out of the picture.)

As stars from different eras, they could hardly have been more different. Reynolds, the wholesome MGM star of "Singin' in the Rain," was the sunny, all-American icon of the 1950s. Fisher, the "Star Wars" princess who comically rebelled against conventional stardom, was the candid, drug-using symbol of Baby Boomers. Their relationship underwent dramatic swings, much of it chronicled in Fisher's books, and in their big-screen alter-egos: Suzanne Vale (Meryl Streep) and Doris Mann (Shirley MacLaine) in "Postcards From the Edge," the adaptation of Fisher's semi-autobiographical novel.

But Reynolds and Fisher had this in common: They were both show-business survivors.

Reynolds, three-times divorced, weathered cheating men and swindlers who bilked her for millions. Fisher persisted through bipolar disorder and drug addiction. When the two appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2011 to celebrate their relationship, Fisher said: "I'm not afraid of almost anything. And that's a lot because of your example."

That Reynolds, 84, and Fisher, 60, died a day apart — Reynolds on Wednesday, Fisher on Tuesday — was a tragic if not poetic end for a mother and daughter who bridged the gulf that was once between them.

"She said, 'I want to be with Carrie,'" Todd Fisher, Reynolds' son, told The Associated Press. "And then she was gone."