Sony deletes tweets about Britney death

NEW YORK -- No, Britney Spears is not dead.

Yet her fans' hearts may have skipped a beat today when tweets purportedly from Sony Music Entertainment said "RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016" and "Britney spears is dead by accident! We will tell you more soon #RIPBritney."

The real Sony Music Entertainment quickly deleted those tweets and issued a terse clarification:

"Sony Music Entertainment's Twitter account was compromised. This has been rectified," it said. "Sony Music apologizes to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion."

Spears's manager, Adam Leber, told CNN that "Britney is fine and well."

She had posted photos on Sunday of her children in camouflage gear during an outdoors excursion.

"There have been a few Internet clowns over the years who have made similar claims about her death," Leber said, "but never from the official Sony Music Twitter account."

In 2001, a Texas radio station reported that Spears and then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake had died in a car crash. Two on-air personalities were later fired for repeating bogus Internet reports.

In addition to Sony's Twitter account, the official account of Bob Dylan may have been hacked on Monday: It tweeted: "Rest in peace @britneyspears" about the same time as the fake Sony tweets were going out.