George Michael: 10 key songs by a hit-making machine

PARIS -- Penning "Careless Whisper" at the tender age of 17, George Michael left an indelible mark on the 1980s and 1990s with hits that are still being played years later.

Here are 10 era-defining songs from the British pop icon, who died on Christmas Day aged 53.

Wham! Classics

- "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" (1984). It took Michael and his high school friend Andrew Ridgeley three years before their duo Wham! topped the UK and US charts with this irrepressibly upbeat smash hit, inspired by a note Ridgeley wrote to his parents.

In an era when music videos were becoming an increasingly important promotional tool for bands, the sight of Michael bouncing around the stage with his bleached quiff and two-tone mini-shorts secured his reputation as a 1980s heartthrob.

- "Last Christmas" (1984). Still played worldwide in tribute to those suffering from heartbreak at Christmas, the song holds the distinction of being the biggest-selling British single to never reach number one.

It has been covered by Coldplay, Kylie Minogue and Taylor Swift -- among many others.

- "Careless Whisper" (1984). A lovers' favourite on the dance floor, one of the best-known ballads of all time is instantly recognisable from the saxophone riff played in the opening.

Michael sports a more elegant look in this song's video, appearing in a black suit and a white shirt. The highlighted quiff, however, is still the look of choice.

Going Solo

- "Faith" (1987). Michael injects a strong dose of rock into his debut solo album. His dress style changes too -- he now sports a leather jacket and crucifix-shaped earring.

British singer Mika, who has also sold millions of albums, covered the title track.