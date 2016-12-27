George Michael: From closeted life to gay rights advocate

LONDON -- Pop superstar George Michael concealed his homosexuality, as well as the trauma of his boyfriend's death, for years but later became a gay rights advocate and key supporter of HIV campaigns.

Michael, who died Sunday at 53, only came out as gay in 1998 -- nearly two decades into his career -- after being caught by police in a "lewd act" in a public bathroom in a park in Los Angeles.

His sexuality was by then an open secret in show business but Michael said he did not go public so as not to worry his mother because of fears about the AIDS virus in the gay community at the time.

"Understand how much I love my family and that AIDS was a predominant feature of being gay in the 1980s and early 1990s as far as any parent was concerned," he told BBC Radio in an interview in 2007.

"My mother was still alive and every single day would have been a nightmare for her thinking what I might have been subjected to," explained Michael.

Initially confused about his sexuality, Michael said he realised he was gay by the end of the 1980s.

'Fearful period to be gay'

Gay rights campaigner Peter Tatchell said that concern for his mother may not have been the only reason Michael chose not to come out.

"Back then, the red tops were vicious to gay public figures," he said, referring to popular tabloid papers like the News of the World and The Sun.

"They were vilified and smeared. Being gay was portrayed as a scandal and shame."