December, 25, 2016

Delroy Lindo helps feed Newark homeless

AP
December 25, 2016, 12:08 am TWN
NEWARK, New Jersey -- The mayor of New Jersey's largest city has gotten an assist from actor Delroy Lindo in his efforts to feed the homeless.

Lindo joined Newark Mayor Ras Baraka at a high school on Friday to feed residents as part of a program to bring holiday cheer.

The event at Weequahic High School featured sponsors from around the city and also included health screenings and entertainment.

The London-born Lindo's lengthy film career includes roles in movies such as "Crooklyn" and "Malcolm X" and the TV series "Blood and Oil" and "The Chicago Code."

